Waste-to-energy plant may be commissioned by year-end

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials are putting in efforts to commission the waste-to-energy plant being constructed at Kapulupada by the year-end.

Municipal Commissioner G Srijana who visited the plant here on Thursday interacted with the representatives of Jindal Group which is executing the project and asked them to speed up the work.

She enquired about the bio-mining and material collection centres in the city. Site in-charge GCS Reddy, Jindal Group senior manager (operations) V. Satish gave a presentation over the details of the plant.

“We are planning to commission the plant by the year-end. We will follow up on the progress of the project,” Ms. Srijana said.

The plant was sanctioned in 2016 and the work began in 2017 after land allotment. The GVMC will provide solid waste gathered from around 4.5 lakh households in 72 wards.

As per the agreement, the company would generating around 17MW of power from the solid waste.