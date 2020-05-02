Waste segregation: responsibility to be handed over to amenities secretaries

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana on Saturday said to improve segregation of dry and wet waste at the doorstep of residents the responsibility of pushcarts and sanitation vehicles should be handed over to the amenities secretaries in the respective wards.
She pointed out lagging behind in online waste management and said any problems should be brought to the notice of higher officials concerned.
In a videoconference with the officials concerned and sanitary workers, she said the marking of attendance by facial recognition system should be improved by 90% in a week.
Chief Medical Officer (Health) K.S.L.G. Sastry and other officials participated.
