Ward volunteers campaigned for YSR Congress in GVMC polls, alleges TDP

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 March 2021 19:12 IST

‘Ruling party leaders induced voters with liquor and cash’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliamentary District president Palla Srinivasa Rao has said that the party will abide by the verdict of people in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections.

Addressing a media conference along with party leaders Lodagala Krishna, Sanapala Panduranga Rao and GITAM president Sribharat here on Monday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the TDP would play the role of a responsible opposition in the GVMC. He, however, thanked the people for giving a respectable total of 30 seats in the GVMC to the TDP unlike other corporations and municipalities in the State.

He alleged that the YSR Congress Party government had advantage of the services of volunteers to campaign for the party candidates in the wards. They had worked like YSRCP activists in the wards, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. He also attributed the defeat of the TDP to the inducement of voters by the ruling party with liquor and cash. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders had threatened voters with withdrawal of welfare schemes as they had power in their hands. He attributed this to the defeat of TDP candidates in the wards, in the Assembly constituencies held by the party MLAs.