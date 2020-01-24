‘Ward, village secretariats will be fully functional from Jan. 26’

Village and ward secretariats will be fully functional from January 26, Collector V. Vinay Chand said here on Thursday.

Speaking a meeting with Mandal Development Officers (MDOs) at the Zilla Parishad conference hall, he said 739 village and ward secretariats in the district should be equipped with the necessary furniture, computers and basic infrastructure. In the next one month, regular inspections should be held regularly to see whether the work is going on as per job chart and diaries should be scrutinised, he said.

The necessary certificates should be issued to the beneficiaries and action taken on the grievances at the secretariat-level should be monitored, Mr. Vinay Chand said.

Strict monitoring

“The Municipal Commissioner will inspect the functioning of the secretariats in the city, while Joint Collectors will do the same in the rural areas and the ITDA Project Officer in the tribal areas,” he said.

Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar took up a mandal-wise review of the facilities.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, ITDA Project Officer D.K. Balaji, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Nagarjuna, District Panchayat Officer R. Govind Rao and DRDA Project Director Visweswara Rao and others participated in the meeting.