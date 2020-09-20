Ward Secretariat exams record 76% attendance on Day 1

Many parents drop their children at the exam centres

The first day of AP Grama/Ward Secretariat Examinations saw 76.10 % attendance in Visakhapatnam district, on Sunday. Out of 94,543 candidates who have applied for the examination, as many as 71,945 have attended, while 22,598 remained absent. Twenty-two candidates who were affected with the COVID-19 have also appeared for the examinations in isolation rooms at the centres.

In the morning session, out of 73,246 candidates, 56,232 (76.75%) candidates attended the exam, while 17,014 persons remained absent. In the afternoon session, out of 21,297 candidates, 15,713 (74%) have attended, while 5,584 remained absent. The district administration has allotted 277 centres for the examination including 168 under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits.

There was buzz around the city with candidates rushing to their examination centres since the morning. Many parents/family members dropped their children to the centres avoiding public transport due to the COVID-19 situation. Officials have checked temperatures of the candidates before allowing them into the centres. While a few centres provided sanitisers to the candidates, several others ignored. Many candidates brought their sanitisers and water bottles along with them.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand inspected examination centres, while GVMC Commissioner G Srijana and Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao also conducted checks in a few centres.

“Thermal screening was conducted before allowing us. There were 16 candidates in our room and social distancing was maintained,” said K. Harsha, a candidate who appeared for the examination in a centre for the post of digital assistant.

N. Surya Kumari, a home-maker, who attended the examination, said that “instead of being idle at home, I have decided to attend the examination.” “The examination was for 150 marks. We were given questions on various subjects like current affairs, history, computer science, physics and others,” she said.

It may be noted that as many as 1.50 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the examinations which will be held till September 26. On the second day, 30,243 candidates are expected to attend the examination. The district administration has appointed 29 Special Cluster Officers, 113 Route Officers, 347 Chief Superintendents, 2,200 Hall Superintendents and 6,344 Invigilators for the conduct of the examinations.

Police personnel deployed at the centres. RTC officials ran special buses from various routes since the morning.