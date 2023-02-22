Wanted Maoist and prime accused in TDP MLA murder arrested in Andhra Pradesh

February 22, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - PADERU

Prime accused in the murder of Telugu Desam Party MLA Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma in 2018, and most wanted Maoist in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Chhattisgarh, J Srinu Babu alias Sunil alias Rhino was arrested by the Alluri Sitharama Raju district police here on Wednesday.

The ASR Police said they nabbed Srinu Babu, a Divisional Committee Member (DCM) of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), reportedly during an exchange of fire (EOF) between banned CPI (Maoists) and police personnel in AOB region under Sileru Police Station limits, that took place on Tuesday.

According to the ASR police, they recovered one IED, a rifle, explosives, revolutionary books, cash and a few other items from him.

Rhino joined the Maoists during the year 2000 and worked in Yellavaram, Guruthedu, Nandupur dalams. He also worked in AOB tech team and other key posts, including commander of CRC 3rd company (Central Reorganisation Committee), commander of Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK protection team, Commander of AOB Military Platoon.

The Maoist allegedly played key role in many violent incidents, action planning, ambushes and various crimes in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. He has ₹5 lakh reward on him. He was produced before the court on Wednesday.

On September 23, 2018, Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma were gunned down by cadres of CPI Maoists at Livitiputtu in Dumbriguda mandal.