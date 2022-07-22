Waning LWE helps officials take govt. schemes to Maoist hotbed

ITDA PO sanctions funds for school, community hall; tribals to get Aadhaar cards

After many years, officials from various government departments such as the Revenue, Health and ITDA are making deep forays into the areas that were once beyond their reach due to the strong presence of the banned CPI (Maoists), in the Andhra Odisha Border region of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Kondrum, Injari, Ginnelakota, Balapam, Ammavaru Darakonda and Killamkota in the mandals such as Pedabayalu, GK Veedhi, Chintapalli, Munchingput and G Madugula, were out of bounds for officials till sometime ago.

The move was initiated by the District Collector Sumit Kumar and is now being followed up by ITDA Project Officer (PO) Ronanki Gopalakrishna.

The Maoists, till about a couple of months back, had a stranglehold in these regions due to which development schemes hardly reached the adivasis. But now, with the surrender and arrest of key Maoist operatives in recent times, the regions have become accessible.

With the recent arrest of Ashok, who hails from Kondrum village, and the mass surrender of about 60 Maoists and Militia members, the presence of Left Wing Extremists has dwindled and security experts say that though it is too early to say that the ‘movement has been wiped out’, the area is definitely coming under the control of the State administration.

Development activity

Mr. Gopalakrishna visited Kondrum village on Thursday and initiated a series of development works. “For the first time in the last few years, we could reach the village which has been notified as a Maoist hotbed,” he says.

“The village has about 58 houses and initially they were hesitant to approach us, but after gaining confidence they opened up and demanded a few things, which we immediately sanctioned,” he says.

The PO sanctioned a school building (for ₹13 lakh), an Anganwadi (₹9 lakh), a community hall (₹15 lakh) and a water tank (₹3.3 lakh).

“This apart we have assured them of laying a BT road to the village from Injari from the LWE scheme funds. We have also arranged to set up a mobile Aadhaar unit, as only seven persons in the village have Aadhaar cards, provide ration cards, open bank accounts and link them to Aadhaar and issue RoFR pattas,” says Mr. Gopalakrishna.

The PO also agreed to sanction a DR depot at Ginnelakota and ₹3.2 lakh for a gravity scheme for Injari besides ₹1.40 crore for a bridge at Ginnelakota.

“We have also sanctioned funds for schools, anganwadi centres and community halls for Ginnelakota, Injari and Tarabu villages,” he elaborates.

“For the first time, on Friday, five youth from Kondrum came to the ITDA office to submit grievances, which is rare. And this shows that they are gaining confidence and faith in governance and administration,” he adds.