‘Waltareu Veerayya’ pre-release event venue shifted from RK Beach to AU grounds in Visakhapatnam

January 06, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The stage erected for the pre-release event of the Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Walteru Veerayya’ at RK Beach was removed by workers, after police denied permission, on Friday. The event, scheduled for January 8 (Sunday), is expected to draw thousands of fans of the mega star from across the State.

It is learnt that the police had asked the organisers to shift the event to some other place as thousands of visitors throng the Beach Road during weekends, and it could lead to traffic as well as law and order problems. Workers were seen removing the iron sheets and poles laid for the stage and the small tents erected on the beach for the event.

The police had suggested that the Andhra University grounds was a better alternative as there was ample space for parking of vehicles. The organisers are said to have agreed with the police, and are making arrangements for erection of the stage for pre-release event at the AU grounds.

