ADVERTISEMENT

‘Waltair Veerayya’ pre-release event venue shifted from RK Beach to AU grounds in Visakhapatnam

January 06, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The stage erected for the pre-release event of the Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Waltair Veerayya’ at RK Beach was removed by workers, after police denied permission, on Friday. The event, scheduled for January 8 (Sunday), is expected to draw thousands of fans of the mega star from across the State.

It is learnt that the police had asked the organisers to shift the event to some other place as thousands of visitors throng the Beach Road during weekends, and it could lead to traffic as well as law and order problems. Workers were seen removing the iron sheets and poles laid for the stage and the small tents erected on the beach for the event.

The police had suggested that the Andhra University grounds was a better alternative as there was ample space for parking of vehicles. The organisers are said to have agreed with the police, and are making arrangements for erection of the stage for pre-release event at the AU grounds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US