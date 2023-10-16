ADVERTISEMENT

Waltair Railway Division to organise Adalat for compassionate appointment cases in Visakhapatnam on November 8

October 16, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An ‘Adalat for pending compassionate appointment cases’ will be held by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) at the office of the Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, DRM office, Dondaparthi, here between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on November 8

The bereaved families of the Waltair Division having grievances about their pending compassionate appointment cases may submit their applications in the format on A-4 size white paper in an envelope and indicating on the top of the envelope as “Compassionate Adalat-2023/E.Co.Rly./ Waltair”. The letter should be addressed to The Divisional Railway Manager (P), DRM’s Office Complex, Dondaparthi, Visakhapatnam, and sent along with the relevant documents, so as reach on or before October 31.

For further details one can contact the DRM’s office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US