HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Waltair Railway Division to organise Adalat for compassionate appointment cases in Visakhapatnam on November 8

October 16, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An ‘Adalat for pending compassionate appointment cases’ will be held by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) at the office of the Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, DRM office, Dondaparthi, here between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on November 8

The bereaved families of the Waltair Division having grievances about their pending compassionate appointment cases may submit their applications in the format on A-4 size white paper in an envelope and indicating on the top of the envelope as “Compassionate Adalat-2023/E.Co.Rly./ Waltair”. The letter should be addressed to The Divisional Railway Manager (P), DRM’s Office Complex, Dondaparthi, Visakhapatnam, and sent along with the relevant documents, so as reach on or before October 31.

For further details one can contact the DRM’s office.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.