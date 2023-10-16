Waltair Railway Division to organise Adalat for compassionate appointment cases in Visakhapatnam on November 8

October 16, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

An ‘Adalat for pending compassionate appointment cases’ will be held by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) at the office of the Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, DRM office, Dondaparthi, here between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on November 8

The bereaved families of the Waltair Division having grievances about their pending compassionate appointment cases may submit their applications in the format on A-4 size white paper in an envelope and indicating on the top of the envelope as “Compassionate Adalat-2023/E.Co.Rly./ Waltair”. The letter should be addressed to The Divisional Railway Manager (P), DRM’s Office Complex, Dondaparthi, Visakhapatnam, and sent along with the relevant documents, so as reach on or before October 31.

For further details one can contact the DRM’s office.