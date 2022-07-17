Waltair Railway Division to celebrate Iconic Week at Visakhapatnam railway station from July 18

On the first day, a photo exhibition to be organised at the Art Gallery

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway to celebrate Iconic Week of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Visakhapatnam railway station from July 18 to 23.

A number of programmes will be conducted to mark the occasion. On the first day, a photo exhibition on national freedom fighters will be organised at the Visakhapatnam railway station at the Art Gallery at Gate No.1 opposite the current reservation office.

During the week, Nukkad Natak (street plays) and cultural programmes will be conducted at various locations in the Division. Patriotic songs will be played and the stations swill be illuminated with colourful lights. The photo exhibition will be inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Union government to commemorate 75 years of Independence and to showcase the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India, who were instrumental in bringing freedom to the nation. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, as part of the 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and will end on August 15, 2023.