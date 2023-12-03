Waltair Railway Division sets record of highest ever loading in November with 6.51 million tons

December 03, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Waltair Railway Division has set a record of highest ever loading in any November in its history, said its Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad.

In an official statement here on Saturday, Mr. Prasad said that the division loaded 6.51 million tons, i.e. 16.25% higher than previous November (5.60 million tons). This also beats by 7% the best ever November month loading record of 6.08 million tons in 2020 during COVID-19 pandemic when limited Mail/Express and Passenger trains were on the run.

The Division also achieved the best ever iron ore loading from National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to the tune of 2.04 million tons in November this year while the previous best was 1.86 million tons in 2020 and the best ever Gangavaram Port loading of 1.52 million tons achieved this year while the previous best was 1.48 million tons, he informed.

For the first time, Waltair Division has crossed the 1,700 rake loading barrier for any November.

The Division loaded 1,791 rakes, 14.5% up from 1,564 rakes loaded in 2022.

The Kottavalasa-Kirandul line loading in November increased from 350 rakes in November 2022 to 484 rakes in this November, which is a 38% huge jump in loading of rakes. The Division bounced back after the land slide that hit the traffic for about 17 days in the crucial KK line, he said.