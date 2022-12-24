ADVERTISEMENT

Waltair Railway Division organises cyclothon in Visakhapatnam

December 24, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Waltair Railway Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) organised a cyclothon from the Railways’ East Point Rest House to the Naval Coastal Battery at the RK Beach Junction here on Saturday. The Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that the programme was aimed at creating awareness about fitness and save earth. Around 30 people from different departments participated, he said while adding that they would come up with similar events with social concern and issues like healthy living habits, single-use plastic ban, diabetes and cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US