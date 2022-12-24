Waltair Railway Division organises cyclothon in Visakhapatnam

December 24, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Waltair Railway Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) organised a cyclothon from the Railways’ East Point Rest House to the Naval Coastal Battery at the RK Beach Junction here on Saturday. The Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that the programme was aimed at creating awareness about fitness and save earth. Around 30 people from different departments participated, he said while adding that they would come up with similar events with social concern and issues like healthy living habits, single-use plastic ban, diabetes and cancer.