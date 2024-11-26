 />

Waltair Railway Division observes Constitution Day

Divisional Railway Manager and others read Preamble of the Constitution

Published - November 26, 2024 08:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Manoj Kumar Sahoo along with ADRM (Infra) E Santharam, Branch Officers, and staff, read aloud the Preamble of the Indian Constitution on the occasion of National Constitution Day, here on Tuesday.

Constitution Day was officially declared by the Government of India on November 26, 2015, coinciding with the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Every year on this date, Constitution Day is celebrated to honour the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly of India. On November 26, 1949, the Assembly formally adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

As part of the observance of the Constitution Day, staff and officers at various stations and depots across Waltair Division also participated by reading the Preamble. Many employees engaged in a virtual Preamble reading. Banners and posters highlighting the significance of the Constitution were displayed at railway stations and on trains to raise awareness among passengers about its significance.

