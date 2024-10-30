Waltair Railway Division, NSTL celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by Waltair Division of East Coast Railway at the DRM’s office and at various units over the Division, on Wednesday.

A Unity Pledge was administered by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad to the staff, supervisors and officers. ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, and Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Ranjan Mohanty were among those present on the occasion.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a dynamic leader with a firm belief in national integration and a firm stand on national unity.

Later, the DRM presented awards to the schoolchildren, who won the essay writing competitions held on the topic: National Unity - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel way.

A Unity Walkathon will be organised by the Waltair Division on October 31.

Over 200 employees participated in the ‘Run for Unity’, organised by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in commemoration of the 149th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The run, held in the NSTL campus, was flagged off by NSTL Director Abraham Varghese.

Association Director H.N. Das, scientists, officers, staff, jawans, leaders of NSTL Works Committee and Civil Employees Union participated in the run and took the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge.

