Waltair Railway Division launches fire safety drive ahead of Deepavali

Special checks are being conducted at railway stations to prevent carrying of inflammable materials, says official

November 07, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Waltair Railway Division has launched a special drive for fire safety in trains and special checks were conducted at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and other railway stations by Railway officials, Civil Defence volunteers and RPF personnel to prevent carrying of inflammable materials.

Civil Defence volunteers created awareness among passengers at Visakhapatnam railway station on Tuesday. The Division has formed special squads to prevent carrying of crackers in trains as Deepavali is fast approaching. Carrying inflammable materials in trains is strictly prohibited. The special squads will keep a strict vigil to ensure the safety of passengers.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said that Railway police have been carrying out safety measures like random bag checks at the stations and have been making announcements to inform people that no one carries firecrackers. The flouting of rules will be met with stringent punishment.

The dog squad has also been pressed into service for the purpose. Civil defence volunteers have also been asked to conduct checking of luggage at various stations.

