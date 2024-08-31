Waltair Railway Division gears up to tackle emergency due to boulder fall in Kottavalasa-Kirandul line

Waltair Railway Division is gearing up to tackle any emergency due to boulder fall in the Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line during the rainy season. Specialised Hill Gangs have been formed for facilitating track and tunnel maintenance during the monsoon.

Over 20 staff have already been trained at the National Institute of Mountaineering, under the Ministry of Defence, in Arunachal Pradesh. The specialised Hill Gangs, aided by drone surveys, will handle rocky terrain and boulders in the Ananthagiri Hills. The team members have been provided with safety gear and equipment.

Another 30 staff belonging to Engineering, Traction and Accident Relief Departments are gearing up for the specialised training in Arunachal Pradesh in October this year.

Track material relief train

A new track material relief train has been introduced at Shrungaravarapukota Station, in addition to the existing such train available at Araku, to tackle any emergency due to boulder obstruction from both sides in Boddavara - Borraguhalu Ghat section. This train, equipped with earthmoving machinery, compressors and pneumatic breakers to blast boulders coming onto tracks, will ease track maintenance.

Also, a new Flying Squad equipped with hydraulic rerailing equipment with wagon coupling and bogie material in a special coach to handle emergencies has recently been positioned at Araku.

Emergency communication sockets were installed at both ends of all tunnels as well as inside longer tunnels in KK line. Trolley and Man Refuges in tunnels were recently provided retro-reflective indicator boards to guide the patrolling trackmen.

These measures have been introduced to minimise disruptions and restore operations faster in any exigency in KK line, especially as it is the line critical for handling growth of iron ore traffic, according to Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad.