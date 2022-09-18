Waltair Railway Division donates money and items to four NGOs in Andhra Pradesh

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 18, 2022 20:35 IST

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, donated clothes, toys, grocery items, desktop computer and handed over cheques to representatives of charitable trusts, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, on Sunday.

The Environment and Housekeeping Management (EnHM) Wing led by Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Sambid Mohapatra donated a total of ₹1,84,000 to four NGO s - Sri Gurudev Charitable Trust (Mangalapalem), Generation Yuvaa Welfare Society (Marripalem), Spoorthi Orphanage (Old Gajuwaka) and Government Residential School for Visually Challenged Girls (Sagar Nagar).

A special drive to collect donations was organised by the Mechanical Engineering Department, where officers and staff of all the departments had donated generously. Door-to-door collection was also done by the EnHM wing in Railway colonies.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy handed over the cheques to representatives of the NGOs. ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and DME D. Jaswant Kumar were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anup Satpathy appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff in the mobilisation of donations for the noble cause. The drive was started early last month. Four organisations, which were rendering outstanding services in helping the downtrodden, orphans and poor people, were selected, and all the collected materials and cheques were handed over to them.

