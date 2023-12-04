HamberMenu
Waltair Railway Division constructs Limited Height Subway at Kantakapalli in Andhra Pradesh despite inclement weather

The purpose of the project is to enable the closure of the level crossing to enhance safety and efficiency, say officials

December 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Limited Height Subway(LHS) was constructed by Waltair Railway Division despite the inclement weather due to cyclone Michaung, at Kantakapalli to eliminate a level crossing (no. 477).

The construction of the LHS was completed in a record time, under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, ADRMs, and Senior Officers from the Engineering (Engg), Traction (TRD), and Signal & Telecommunication (S&T) Departments. The construction was part of a mega block.

The construction was done under ‘cut and cover’ method and involved excavation below the mainline tracks and the placement of base slabs. The prefabricated boxes were launched under the mainline tracks for the construction of the Limited Height Subway. Backfilling of earth and ballast was also done quickly.

The purpose of the project was to enable the closure of the level crossing (no. 477), to enhance safety and efficiency. Following the completion of the project, train services were resumed in the afternoon. A well-coordinated effort was done involving engineering expertise, heavy machinery operation, and the collaboration of a significant workforce to successfully complete the LHS project.

Earlier, on December 3, Mr. Saurabh Prasad, ADRMs and other senior officers conducted on-site reviews and detailed planning, ensuring the safe undertaking of the mega block, especially in view of cyclone Michaung.

The DRM appreciated the team on the accomplishment.

