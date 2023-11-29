Waltair Railway Division conducts mock drill to test preparedness of various stakeholders in case of emergency

November 29, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A mock drill simulating real time relief and rescue operations was conducted by Waltair Division at Simhachalam railway Station Yard here on Wednesday.

The importance of preparedness and coordination among different railway departments and external agencies in handling emergency situations was highlighted through the exercise.

The mock drill involved a scenario, where three coaches of the 08854 special were derailed at Simhachalam yard. Real-time relief operations were conducted to simulate an actual emergency situation. Men and material were deployed for the rescue operations.

Various departments such as Mechanical, Carriage & Wagon, Operations, Commercial, Medical, Security, Signal & Telecom, Civil Engineering, Traction Distribution, Electrical, Personnel, Finance, etc., actively participated. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Brigade teams, along with Civil Administration, were also involved.

The primary goal of the mock drill was to assess the alertness and preparedness of the staff and different departments in the section. The exercise aimed to test and improve communication skills and coordination among the participating departments.

Divisional Railway Manager, Saurabh Prasad, monitored the operations personally. ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Siddharth Pradhan, Senior Divisional Safety Officer, supervised the relief operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Prasad highlighted the importance of the mock drill in evaluating the preparedness of railway personnel during emergencies. He spoke on the significance of rescuing passengers, conducting relief operations, and restoring normalcy swiftly. He appreciated the local administration for its support in ensuring the success of the drill.

Senior Divisional Officers from various branches actively participated in the mock drill. The mock drill was a proactive approach to disaster preparedness and response within the division, involving all the departments and external agencies to ensure a coordinated and effective response in case of actual emergencies, he added.