Waltair Railway Division completes safety works

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has carried out insertions of Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) segmental boxes to form Limited Height Subways(LHS) at eight locations in the Visakhapatnam-Palasa mainline, i.e., five in Visakhapatnam city limits and the remaining at Kottavalsa, Kantakapalli and Alamanda sections in a record time.
Another four Road Under Bridges/ Limited Height Subways were constructed in Bobbili-Salur line in a record time.
The COVID-19 lockdown period and stoppage of passenger trains, gave sufficient time to focus on pending works and was utilised by Waltair Division to carry out the safety works and improve the speed of trains in key sections of the Division, according to G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.
Similarly, rebuilding of five arch bridges were completed by replacement with RCC Boxes in Visakhapatnam- Vizianagaram main line, apart from bridge rehabilitation/rebuilding works carried out at six locations between Garudubilli-Gotlam, Bobbili-Donkinavalasa and Parvatipuram-Sithanagaram sections. Further, 16,300 square metres of area of bridge painting has been done for eight bridges at crucial locations of Koraput-Rayagada line.
In order to enhance the safety at level crossings, two manned level crossings have been upgraded to special and luminous tapes have been provided at six level crossing gates over the division.
