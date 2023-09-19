Waltair Railway Division bags highest loading performance award for the first five months of financial year

September 19, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Waltair Railway Division has been bagged the highest loading performance award for the first five months of current financial year compared to the corresponding period last year.

Senior Divisional Operations Manager G. Suneel Kumar received the award from the Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, on behalf of Waltair Division, at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In the current financial year, Waltair Division achieved a loading of 33.37 million tonnes till date. This represents a 10.35% increase compared to the 30.24 million tonnes loaded during the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

The increased freight loading resulted in record earnings of ₹3,653 crore in this financial year till August 2023, as against ₹3,103 crore earned during the corresponding period of previous financial year.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad congratulated the entire team of Waltair Division and especially the pperations team for the outstanding achievement. He also expressed optimism about setting new records in this financial year. This recognition reflects Waltair Division’s dedication and success in the transportation of goods, contributing to the overall performance and revenue generation of Indian Railways, he added.