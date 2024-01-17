ADVERTISEMENT

Waltair Railway Division bags five efficiency shields

January 17, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

DRM Surabh Prasad received the efficiency shieldsat 68th Railway Week Award function, organised by East Coast Railway at Bhubaneswar

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad receiving the ‘Best Clean Railway station Shield’ for Srikakulam Railway station at the 68th Railway Week Awards function, held in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Waltair Division received five ‘efficiency shields’ at the 68th Railway Week Award function, organised by East Coast Railway (ECoR), at Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, January 17.

Waltair Division received the shields for performance in various fields, including the ‘Best Clean Station (Major Station Category) Shield’ for 2023, Electrical, Signal & Telecom, shared Shields with Khurda Road in Operating and Survey & Construction, according to a statement issued by AK Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Team Waltair, led by the DRM Saurabh Prasad, received the efficiency shields from Manoj Sharma, General Manager, ECoR, who participated as chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sharma complimented the Railway men for their relentless efforts and devotion to duty, which contributed to achieving the honour of the highest loading Zone in 2022-23 and crossing several milestones and creating history in Indian Railways.

Merit awards and shields were handed over to 35 employees, two groups and three officers of the Zone for outstanding performance.

DRM Waltair Saurabh Prasad received the shields along with the respective branch officers. He congratulated all the award winners and departments that bagged the efficiency shields and advised them to continue the spirit to achieve greater heights in future.

