Waltair Railway Division achieved 9.5% growth: DRM

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has achieved 9.5 % growth in the first six months of the current financial year, generating a revenue of ₹5,903 crore between April to December, 2019. The Division is on the forefront in all fields such as security, infrastructure development and innovation, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Chetan Kumar Shrivastava has said.

Addressing a gathering at the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the Railway Football stadium on Sunday, the DRM attributed the performance in trying circumstances of natural calamities to the officers and staff of the Division.

“The focus is on upgradation of infrastructure, elimination of level crossings, speed enhancement, carrying non-interlocking works and completion of 197 km of rail renewal works,” said Mr. Shrivastava.

National award

The Waltair Division has bagged the national tourism award for being adjudged as the best tourist-friendly railway station.

The innovative measures taken include provision of a refreshing lounge built with the CSR funds given by the HPCL, world-class AC relaxing lounge, entertainment fun-zone and human interactive interface, which are first-of-their-kind initiatives, the DRM explained.

ADRM (Infrastructure) Akshay Saxena read out the message of ECoR General Manager on the occasion.

Body-worn cameras were provided to the RPF squadron by the DRM.

Medals and trophies were presented to the staff who won in various events in the inter-departmental sport competitions held recently.

Artistes of the Divisional Cultural Association, Anurag Montessori School run by ECoRWWO and students of KV, Waltair, presented cultural programme.

Earlier, the DRM unfurled the tricolour and took the Rastriya salami presented by the contingents of Railway Protection Force, cadets of Bharat Scouts and Guides and Civil Defence.

ECoR WWO president Shalini Shrivastav, vice-presidents and members visited the Railway Hospital and distributed health drinks and fruits among the patients.