Waltair rail division launches awareness drive on COVID-19

Railway employees being adminstered a pledge in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 October 2020 00:36 IST

Banners and posters put up on trains and at railway stations

The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway launched a ‘Jan Andolan’ campaign, an awareness drive to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour across the division, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Railways in view of the festival season.

A COVID-19 pledge was administered to all the officials and staff at railway stations and other work places. The campaign, launched with a motto to encourage people’s participation in compliance with the protocols such as wearing mask, maintaining social distance and ensuring hand hygiene to fight against the pandemic. Educative banners and posters were put up at railway stations, on trains and at the units.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said wearing mask, social distancing and frequent washing of hands are the only remedies to check the spread of the virus.

Voice jingles

The participants raised slogans such as ‘no carelessness until there is a cure’, ‘stay protected from corona’and ‘wear your mask properly’ . An advisory in the voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan and voice jingles were also played at railway stations to motivate the passengers, said Waltair Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.