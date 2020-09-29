Waltair Kalibari reaches out to the poor, destitute

Food packets being distributed at Waltair Kalibari on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 September 2020 23:34 IST

Members distributing 100 food packets daily

Waltair Kalibari has taken up the distribution of food packets to the poor and the destitute here. The members of the Kalibari has been cooking a meal, packaging them and distributing about 100 food packets to the poor and homeless, since September 1, on a daily basis.

“Every morning before going to our duty, we come to the Kalibari and prepare a meal which contains different items on different days such as lemon rice or curry and rice, sambar rice or upma or vegetable biryani, and distribute them to the poor who come to the Kalibari,” said a member.

Initially, the members, after cooking a meal, were seen going around in two-wheelers to take up the distribution at different places. Now that people have come to know, they come directly to the Kalibari by 10 a.m..

The food for poor programme is being funded by a company by name Waltari Coal Private Limited, and the members say that the sponsor is ready to continue the programme.