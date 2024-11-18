Waltair DRM Saurabh Prasad, others booked under Sections 61(2) of BNS 2023

The CBI has booked cases against M/s HRK Solutions Private Ltd. (Pune), M/s Hindustan Fibre Glass Works Ltd, Vadodara, Gujarat, and some unknown private persons and public servants in addition to Saurabh Prasad, DRM of Waltair(Visakhapatnam) Division of East Coast Railway, Sanil Rathod, proprietor of M/s DN Marketing, Mumbai, Anand Bhagat, Director, M/s HRK Solutions Pvt Ltd, Pune, according to the FIR filed by Suman Kumar, SP, CBI AC-1, New Delhi.

The CBI has booked cases for cognizble offences under Sections 61 (2) of BNS 2023 r/w Sections 7,8, 9, 10 and 12 of PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and substantive offences thereof by the above accused. A regular case is registered and entrusted to Bhanvrendra Choudhary, Inspector, CBI AC-1 for investigation, the release added.

