Waltair DRM Saurabh Prasad allegedly caught red-handed by CBI in Mumbai

Surabh Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), was reportedly caught red-handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while he was taking a bribe of ₹25 lakh from a contractor, with regard to a tender pertaining to the Mechanical Branch, in Mumbai on Saturday (November 16, 2024.)

“The CBI also conducted a search at the office and residence of the DRM in Visakhapatnam,” according to reliable sources. Meanwhile, the news went viral on the social media platform ‘X’ and on Whatsapp groups. It’s learnt that the CBI officials from Delhi went to Mumbai and trapped him. Railway officials are tight-lipped on the issue, and the CBI is yet to come out with an official statement.

