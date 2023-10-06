Waltair DRM inspects Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam section

October 06, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Saurabh Prasad, carried out inspection in the Visakhapatnam- Srikakulam section of Waltair division and window trailing inspection from Dusi to Visakhapatnam along with senior officials of the Division on Friday.

The major thrust was on review of passenger amenities works and other infrastructural developmental activities. Mr. Saurabh Prasad inspected Srikakulam station, colony and adjacent areas for planning passenger amenities and other facilities under the 3rd line augmentation project.

Further, Mr. Saurabh Prasad inspected the Dusi station and adjacent areas along with senior officials for planning Goods Siding and other facilities under the 3rd line capacity augmentation project

He was accompanied by ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Senior Divisional Operations Manager S.G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) AK Moharana, Senior Divisional Engineer (East) MV Ramana, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer M.S.N. Murthy and other officials.