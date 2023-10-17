Waltair DRM inspects railway lines and stations

October 17, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Waltair Railway Divisional Manager Saurabh Prasad conducted inspections at various locations and reviewed the progress of restoration and development activities. The inspection was conducted to ensure the safety, quality, and development of railway facilities and services, according to a release here on Tuesday.

Mr. Prasad visited the landslide site where restoration work was in progress. Observations were made regarding the removal of speed restrictions, as it appears that the landslide had slowed down. DRM reviewed the track works, retention wall works, and strengthening of vulnerable locations. He also discussed the changing of temporarily set up OHE (Overhead Equipment) mast. A decision regarding the resumption of coaching trains was pending, due to the observation of precautionary measures.

After inspecting the landslide site, the DRM proceeded to Jarati station. Here, he checked various amenities and developmental activities underway at the station. His inspection involved assessing the condition and progress of infrastructure at the station.

DRM inspected Koraput railway station. During this inspection, he assessed passenger amenities and facilities for public conveyance. He inspected the crew lobby and running room. There were discussions with engineering officials about the possible upgradation of these facilities, suggesting a focus on improving the services and infrastructure at Koraput railway station