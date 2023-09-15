HamberMenu
Waltair DRM inspects Coach Care Centre in Visakhapatnam

September 15, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Saurabh Prasad, inspected the New Coach Care Centre(NCC) at Marripalem here on Friday. He reviewed its functioning along with senior officials, with focus on cleanliness, coach maintenance issues, safety and improve passenger convenience.

The DRM inspected various rakes, maintenance practices and facilities at NCC. He reviewed the maintenance of the Vande Bharat rake, inspected the coaches and advocated an action plan based on analysis of customer feedback was drawn up to improve services.

The main aspect of the inspection was to check the maintenance of the coaches, cleaning, shortcomings, the issues to be focused, assistance required from various departments and awareness needed among the rail users.

The DRM concentrated on maintenance activity of LHB coaches, under gear parts and pest and insect control measures of the originating/terminating rakes.

He was accompanied by Senior Coach Depot Officer Praveen Bhati and other officials in the inspection.

