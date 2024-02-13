Waltair DRM conducts safety audit at level crossing gates, inspects railway stations

February 13, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, along with ADRM (Operations) and the senior officers, conducted safety audit of three level crossing gates 463, 448 and 430, between Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, interlocked gate working, awareness about safety rules and competency of railway staff employed at the gates on Monday.

The DRM conducted window trailing inspection from Visakhapatnam to Kottavalasa. He also inspected the Kottavalasa, Srikakulam Road and Naupada railway stations to check passenger amenities coming under Amrit Bharat Stations. During his inspection, the DRM interacted with the staff and checked all the registers at the gate to ensure proper documentation.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad conducted safety audit at the Level Crossing gates and interacted with the gatemen to gauge their awareness of safety rules, safe working, availability of safety equipment, and inquired about safe practices. The senior officials checked the working of safety equipments and registers. The motto of the safety audit was to ensure that safety protocols and rules were being followed diligently at the specified locations and station yards and thereby enhance safety standards in railway operations.

The DRM also held discussions with the officials regarding planning of various amenities at the Kottavalasa station, provision of 12 metre-wide Foot Over Bridge, circulating area, parking area, station building and detailing of planning for second entry to the station etc. Later, he inspected the Srikakulam Road railway station for detailed planning of various amenities like 12 metre-wide Foot Over Bridge, waiting halls and passenger seating arrangements coming up under the Amrit Bharat Station project.

The safety audit continued at Naupada yard in order to check compliance of various safety items related to Over Head Equipment (OHE), track circuits, panel boards etc. He also inspected various safety aspects related to yard layout, tracks, relay room, battery room and signals at the stations. Later the DRM conducted planning of the station, review of yard layout to improve mobility, circulating area development and other amenities.