Waltair Divisions bags 14 efficiency shields

July 30, 2022 08:22 IST

Team Waltair, under the leadership of DRM Anup Satpathy, received 14 efficiency shields from East Coast Railway General Manager Sharad Kumar Shrivastsav at the 67 th Railway Week celebrations at Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Addressing the Railway men and their family members, Sharad Kumar, complimented the Railway men for their relentless efforts and devotion to duty, which contributed in achieving the honour of the highest-loading Zone crossing 230 Million Tons club in Indian Railways and continuing the spirit.

Merit awards and Shields were handed over to 76 employees, seven groups and 11 officers of Waltair for outstanding performance. Waltair Division has received the 14 Efficiency Shields for performance in various fields including prestigious overall efficiency shield. Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Anup Satpathy received the shields along with branch officers. Waltair Division bagged shields in Best Stores depot, Best Coaching Depot, Best Commercial branch performance, Best Electrical Performance in (Non-Traction) Energy management, Best Medical, Best Operating branch, Rajbhasha, Safety, Security, Sports, Best Wagon Maintenance, jointly in Mechanical and Scrap disposal.

The DRM congratulated all the award winners and departments that bagged efficiency shields for their valuable contribution for the growth of Railways and advised them to continue the spirit to achieve greater heights in future.