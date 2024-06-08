GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waltair Divisional Railway Manager presents body-worn cameras to four ticket checking staff

Published - June 08, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad distributed body-worn cameras to four ticket checking staff of the division here on Saturday. This initiative aimed at leveraging technology to ensure transparency, accountability and safety across its network, he added.

The aim is to significantly reduce instances of misbehaviour, violence and discrepancies during ticket inspections. It also serve as a tool in preventing untoward incidents and ensuring a fair ticket checking process for all passengers. In addition, in the event of any complaints or discrepancies, the footage captured by these cameras will provide clear evidence, facilitating swift and effective resolution, he added.

