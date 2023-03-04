ADVERTISEMENT

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager inspects Visakhapatnam-Kuneru Section

March 04, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Waltair Anup Satpathy inspected the Visakhapatnam-Kuneru section of Waltair Division on Saturday. He took stock of various amenities and facilities provided at the stations en route and reviewed the ongoing developmental activities in that section. He conducted window trailing inspection in the section.

The DRM inspected the Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Parvatipuram Town and Kuneru stations thoroughly. He interacted with the passengers and representatives of various associations at Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Parvatipuram Town and Kuneru. He inspected various amenities at the stations. He advocated the travelling public to adopt safe travel practices. He distributed leaflets to the public containing information on safety measures, cleanliness and ban of single-use plastic. He focussed on new amenities and various facilities to be provided under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

He was accompanied by ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Senior Divisional Operations Manager G.Suneel Kumar, GM RVNL Narasimha Rao and Senior Divisional Engineer (North) Omprakash Meena and other officials during the inspection.

