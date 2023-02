Waltair Divisional Railway Manager inspects Visakhapatnam-Koraput section

February 18, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Waltair Railway Divisional Manager Anup Satpathy inspected Visakhapatnam-Koraput section on Saturday to take stock of amenities and facilities at the stations and ongoing developmental activities in the section. He also inspected safety aspects at Shivalingapuram, Araku, Sukku and Koraput stations, and the track between Sukku-Koraput where a train derailed recently. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.