Waltair Divisional Railway Manager inspects Shivalingapuram station yard to enhance operational efficiency

Divisional Railway Manager (Waltair) Saurabh Prasad inspected the Shivalingpuram station yard on Saturday to enhance operational efficiency and safety measures along the Kottavalasa- Kirandul (KK) line. The initiative aims at meeting the increasing demands for iron ore transportation in the region.

The inspection focussed on evaluating the conduct of layout modifications, including signalling, track enhancements, points, crossovers and overhead electrification (OHE). The inspection aimed at streamlining operations and ensure the seamless movement of freight along the KK line.

Accompanied by a team of key personnel, including Sudhir Kumar Gupta (ADRM Infrastructure), Senior Divisional Engineer Vijendra Kumar, Senior Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer Deeptanshu Sharma, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Traction) Pandi Tom, and Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer(Operations) S Parvatham, the DRM assessed the progress and effectiveness of the modifications, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad emphasised the importance of operational efficiency and safety in view of the increasing requirements for iron ore transportation along the KK line. These modifications will not only enhance our capabilities but also bolster safety measures, he added.

