Waltair Divisional Railway Manager inspects Rayagada - Vizianagaram section

February 20, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, along with ADRM (Infrastructure) and other senior officers, conducted comprehensive inspection at Rayagada railway station on Tuesday. The primary focus of the inspection was to review the ongoing station redevelopment works and passenger amenities.

He conducted detailed inspection of Foot Over Bridge, circulating areas, parking spaces, and station building improvements. During his inspection, the DRM interacted with representatives of various associations to address their demands and suggestions for improving passenger services.

The DRM conducted window trailing inspection from Rayagada to Vizianagaram to check the progress of the infrastructure development activities and amenities. During the inspection of the section, DRM inspected Parvatipuram railway station to check the ongoing developmental activities like platform extension and Traction Substation Feeder.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad interacted with the local communities and representatives to address their concerns and listened to their suggestions for improving railway facilities and services for passengers.

