Waltair Divisional Railway Manager inspects Paralakhemundi railway station

February 17, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, along with ADRM (Operations) and senior officers, inspected Paralakhemundi station to review the progress of Amrit Station infrastructure works, provision of passenger amenities, 12m Foot Over Bridge, platform extension etc and interacted with various stakeholders at the station.

The DRM also conducted planning of various amenities at the Paralakhemundi station, provision of 12-metre wide Foot Over Bridge, Circulating area, parking area and station building and detailing of planning for second entry to the station.

DRM Saurabh Prasad, ADRM and Senior officers conducted Safety Audit of Level Crossing Gate no.37 in Naupada - Gunupur section, inspected equipment and interacted with the gatemen to check knowledge of safety rules, to gauge their awareness of safety rules, safe working, availability of safety equipment and inquired about safety practices and improving working conditions. The senior officials checked the working of safety equipment and registers.

