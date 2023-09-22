ADVERTISEMENT

Waltair Divisional Railway manager inspects Multi Disciplinary Training Centre

September 22, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad inspected the Multi Disciplinary Training Centre (MDTC) at Marripalem here on Friday.

The DRM reviewed the training of Loco Pilots, Train Managers and Assistant Loco Pilots. He interacted with the trainees of Multi Disciplinary Training Centre.

He inspected the training centre to take stock of amenities at the training centre and advised everyone to work with commitment and dedication towards nation building. He also inspected the classrooms and model room.

The DRM was accompanied by the Principal of MDTC and other officers of the department concerned.

