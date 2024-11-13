Waltair Divisional Railway Manager inspects Koraput-Jagdalpur section

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad made a comprehensive inspection of the Koraput-Jagdalpur section on Wednesday (November 13). The inspection focussed on enhancing safety, upgrading amenities and reviewing the progress of ongoing developmental activities, including the double-line works.

He was accompanied by senior officials from various departments such as Civil Engineering, Operations, Electrical, Signal & Telecom, Commercial and Safety.

During the inspection at Dilimili and Dantewara stations, he focussed on improvement of passenger amenities, including upgrading of station facilities, staff quarters and freight handling infrastructure, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

He also inspected the Traction Distribution Substation and other operational improvements. During his inspection of colonies, the DRM interacted with staff members at those locations, addressing their concerns and discussing their requirements for improvement of amenities.

Continuing the safety inspection, at Level Crossing Gate KK-103, the DRM conducted a thorough safety audit and interacted with staff to highlight the importance of maintaining high safety standards. He assessed their adherence to safety protocols and efforts to improve operational safety.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad and his team also discussed the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at the level crossing, in consultation with the State Government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to further enhance safety and ease traffic flow.

