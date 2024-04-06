GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waltair Divisional Railway Manager conducts safety inspection on KK line

April 06, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad on Saturday conducted a comprehensive safety inspection along the Araku-Kothavalasa section of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line. This inspection was aimed at ensuring the highest standards of safety and preparedness along this vital railway line.

The DRM began the inspection by reviewing the maintenance practices and readiness of the Traction Distribution Depot at Araku. Special emphasis was given to Overhead Equipment (OHE) and Traction Substation maintenance, crucial components for safe railway operations, especially in challenging conditions such as during the monsoon season in the tunnels of the KK line.

Continuing the inspection, he conducted safety audit at Level Crossing no. KK 22 in the Shimiliaguda-Araku section. The focus was on assessing safety protocols at the level crossing, ensuring gate functionality, and raising awareness about safe working rules. The DRM interacted with the gateman, emphasising the importance of his role in maintaining safety standards, according to a statement issued here on Saturday evening.

Further, a surprise inspection was carried out at the Railway Health Unit at Araku railway station. Mr. Saurabh Prasad interacted with the medical staff and doctors to know about the facilities and amenities available.

During the inspection, he highlighted the paramount importance of safety in railway operations and commitment to maintain the highest standards of safety and service reliability along the KK line.

