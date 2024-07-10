ADVERTISEMENT

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager conducts safety inspection in Kottavalasa-Sivalingapuram section of KK line

Published - July 10, 2024 10:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and other officials inspecting the KK line on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, accompanied by ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and senior officers, conducted a comprehensive safety inspection in the Kottavalasa-Sivalingapuram section of Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inspection focussed on assessing vulnerable locations, prone to boulder falls, ahead of the monsoon season, thorough checks at Sivalingapuram railway station and along critical sections of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul line.

The objective of the inspection was to ensure compliance with safety protocols related to Over Head Equipment (OHE), points and crossings, track circuits and other critical infrastructure. The DRM reviewed various safety pertaining to railway tracks, relay rooms and signalling systems at Sivalingapuram station, as well as the challenging terrains of tunnels and ghat sections.

The inspection also focussed on enhancing the reliability of OHE in tunnels and ghat sections, crucial for operational efficiency and safety. The DRM and team evaluated the ongoing capacity augmentation of traction substations at Sivalingapuram and Tyda stations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US