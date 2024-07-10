Waltair Divisional Railway Manager conducts safety inspection in Kottavalasa-Sivalingapuram section of KK line

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, accompanied by ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and senior officers, conducted a comprehensive safety inspection in the Kottavalasa-Sivalingapuram section of Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line on Wednesday.

The inspection focussed on assessing vulnerable locations, prone to boulder falls, ahead of the monsoon season, thorough checks at Sivalingapuram railway station and along critical sections of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul line.

The objective of the inspection was to ensure compliance with safety protocols related to Over Head Equipment (OHE), points and crossings, track circuits and other critical infrastructure. The DRM reviewed various safety pertaining to railway tracks, relay rooms and signalling systems at Sivalingapuram station, as well as the challenging terrains of tunnels and ghat sections.

The inspection also focussed on enhancing the reliability of OHE in tunnels and ghat sections, crucial for operational efficiency and safety. The DRM and team evaluated the ongoing capacity augmentation of traction substations at Sivalingapuram and Tyda stations.

