GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager conducts safety inspection in Kottavalasa-Sivalingapuram section of KK line

Published - July 10, 2024 10:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and other officials inspecting the KK line on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and other officials inspecting the KK line on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, accompanied by ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and senior officers, conducted a comprehensive safety inspection in the Kottavalasa-Sivalingapuram section of Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line on Wednesday.

The inspection focussed on assessing vulnerable locations, prone to boulder falls, ahead of the monsoon season, thorough checks at Sivalingapuram railway station and along critical sections of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul line.

The objective of the inspection was to ensure compliance with safety protocols related to Over Head Equipment (OHE), points and crossings, track circuits and other critical infrastructure. The DRM reviewed various safety pertaining to railway tracks, relay rooms and signalling systems at Sivalingapuram station, as well as the challenging terrains of tunnels and ghat sections.

The inspection also focussed on enhancing the reliability of OHE in tunnels and ghat sections, crucial for operational efficiency and safety. The DRM and team evaluated the ongoing capacity augmentation of traction substations at Sivalingapuram and Tyda stations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.