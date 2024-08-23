Waltair Divisional Railway Manager conducts safety and amenity inspection at Kottavalasa and Pendurthi stations

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, along with ADRM (Infra) Sudheer Kumar Gupta and senior officials, conducted a comprehensive safety and amenity inspection at Kottavalasa and Pendurthi stations in the Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram section.

At Kottavalasa station, the team conducted a detailed safety audit focussing on overhead equipment (OHE), points & crossings, and track circuits. They reviewed the safety aspects of yard layout, tracks, and signalling systems, and interacted with the station staff to evaluate their awareness of safety protocols.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad assessed various ongoing development projects at Kottavalasa, including the 12-meter-wide Foot Over Bridge, improvements to the circulating area, parking facilities, the station building, and plans for a second entry to the station.

The inspection continued at Pendurthi station, where special emphasis was placed on improving passenger amenities. Key areas of focus included upgrading drinking water facilities, Foot Over Bridges, platform shelters, and other essential services across all platforms. The team also reviewed the operational efficiency of the railway offices.

The primary objective of the inspection was to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols, enhance safety standards, and improve passenger services through the provision of adequate amenities.