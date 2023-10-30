ADVERTISEMENT

Waltair Division witnesses three major train mishaps in a decade

October 30, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

All of them happened in Vizianagaram district

V. Kamalakara Rao

The coaches that fell off the track after the collision of two trains at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Waltair Railway Division under East Coast Railway has witnessed three major train accidents during the last decade (2013-2023) and all of them in Vizianagaram district and during the winter.

In November 2013, 10 passengers of the Alleppey-Bokaro Express train died when they were mowed down by another train, Rayagada-Vijayawada passenger, coming in opposite direction. The accident happened near the Gotlam railway station on November 2. The Bokaro passengers jumped from the train from S1, S2 and S3 coaches following a rumour that there was a fire in the S1 coach. Nine persons fell down on the adjacent railway track, on which the passenger train was heading towards Rayagada, and were run over.

On January 21, 2017, the Jagdalpur-Vizianagaram-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express (No, 18448) derailed near the Kuneru station (near Odisha border). About 41 passengers of the train died and 68 were injured. The preliminary investigation revealed that the accident happened due to gaps in the railway track. The incident took place around 11.30 p.m. when the train was heading towards Bhubaneswar. All nine coaches and the engine were derailed.

Fourteen passengers died in the latest train accident at Kankatapalli as the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train hit the Visakhapatnam-Palasa train from behind on Sunday night (October 29).

