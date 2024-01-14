GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waltair Division takes steps for crowd control and security at railway stations to handle Sankranti rush

January 14, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Measures have also been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival and departure of trains with platform numbers, say officials

Measures have also been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival and departure of trains with platform numbers, say officials | Photo Credit: File photo: K.R. DEEPAK

Waltair Division has planned effective crowd control measures by forming queues at the stations under the supervision of Commercial and RPF staff for the orderly entry of passengers in unreserved and reserved coaches in view of the tremendous rush of passengers due to Sankranti festival.

Waltair Division is handling more than 100 trips of 45 special trains. The special trains have been planned to connect major destinations in the division, under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and his team, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commerical Manager of Waltair Division.

Additional Ticket Checking staff and RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains. Staff is deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority.

Measures have also been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers, the release added.

