Waltair Division surpasses ₹10,000 crore revenue milestone, ahead of the financial year

It is more than 10% growth compared to the revenue earned in the previous financial year, says official

March 26, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad commends the team Waltair for their exceptional performance | Photo Credit: File photo: V. Raju

Waltair Division of Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing ₹10,000 crore in revenue for the first time in any financial year. This remarkable achievement occurred five days ahead of the end of the financial year, marking a historic moment for the division.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad commended the team Waltair for their exceptional performance, and said that March 26, 2024, will be remembered in the annals of Waltair Division for a long time to come. He expressed pride in reaching this milestone, emphasising the dedication and hard work of the entire team.

The achievement of exceeding ₹10,000 crore in revenue signifies a growth of more than 10% compared to the revenue in the previous financial year 2022-23. This success is attributed to several factors including customer-focussed strategies, close coordination with customers, operational efficiency improvements, capacity enhancements, passenger amenities’ upgrades and effective crew management.

Despite facing various challenges such as natural disasters, security concerns, ongoing infrastructure development projects like doubling and triple line works, and safety-related modernisation efforts, all departments of Waltair Division demonstrated outstanding performance, contributing to the historic feat.

Looking ahead, the division remains committed to sustaining its momentum and aims to conclude the financial year 2023-24 on a high note, reflecting its dedication to excellence and continuous improvement, the DRM said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

